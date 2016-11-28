IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
06:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16

Two people injured during a fight in Haifa

Two people were stabbed and injured during a fight in Haifa overnight Sunday.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated to the Rambam Hospital a man in his 20s in serious condition and another man in his 30s who suffered moderate injuries.



Last Briefs