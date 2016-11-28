06:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Two people injured during a fight in Haifa Two people were stabbed and injured during a fight in Haifa overnight Sunday. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated to the Rambam Hospital a man in his 20s in serious condition and another man in his 30s who suffered moderate injuries.



► ◄ Last Briefs