An ice dancing routine which aired on Russian television and which appeared to make light of the Holocaust is causing a firestorm on social media, Haaretz reports Sunday.

The routine aired on Saturday night and involved Olympic champion ice dancer Tatiana Navka, who is the wife of Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Navka and her dancing partner, Andrei Burkovsky, performed dressed in a ragged concentration camp uniform with a yellow star.