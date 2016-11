President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday spoke Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thanked him for his country's assistance for Israel in during the recent wave of fires.

Turkey is one of several countries which sent firefighting planes to help Israel put out the fires that raged across the country in the past week. Russia, Cyprus, Greece, and Italy also took part in the firefighting efforts, as did the Supertanker which came from the United States.