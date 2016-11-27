The Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, on Sunday evening met Israeli and Cypriot firefighters at the fire station in Haifa.
She thanked them for their work in recent days.
Sara Netanyahu with firefighters in Haifa. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO
|
23:46
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16
Prime Minister's wife meets firefighters in Haifa
The Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, on Sunday evening met Israeli and Cypriot firefighters at the fire station in Haifa.
She thanked them for their work in recent days.
Sara Netanyahu with firefighters in Haifa. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Last Briefs