IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16

Prime Minister's wife meets firefighters in Haifa

The Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, on Sunday evening met Israeli and Cypriot firefighters at the fire station in Haifa.

She thanked them for their work in recent days.

Sara Netanyahu with firefighters in Haifa. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO


Last Briefs