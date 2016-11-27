Jerusalem jeweler Zecharia Meltzer passes away at 86

Zecharia Meltzer, whose jewelry shop on Heleni Hamalkah Street in Jerusalem was known in the days of the British Mandate, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. The Behadrei Haredim website reports he suddenly collapsed after a cardiac arrest.

Meltzer ran the store from age 16 until his passing, selling tens of thousands of wedding rings. He was described by his nephew, author and educator Rabbi Haim Walder, as a "welcoming, noble and unique person. A man who gave enormous amounts of charity in secret, a Jerusalemite to the core. He was an example and a symbol without playing games of taking credit, who always gave of himself."