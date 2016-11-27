Jewish Agency to provide support for fire homeless

The Jewish Agency for Israel announced, Sunday, that it will provide immediate financial assistance to hundreds of families across the country who cannot return to their homes due to damage caused by the fires of the past week.

A grant of $1,000 will be provided to each family in order to help them address urgent needs presented by the loss of their place of residence. Eligible recipients will be identified by local authorities in coordination with the National Emergency Authority. Funding for the grants will be provided by special contributions from the Jewish Federations of North America, led by the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, Keren Hayesod-UIA, and additional donors.