'Yitzhak Navon was loved because he loved the people'

President Reuven Rivlin spoke with esteem and love, Sunday, to say how much Israeli society, leadership and the people of Israel miss the fifth president of Israel, Yitzhak Navon.

Speaking at a ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to mark the first anniversary of Navon's passing, Rivlin said, "The passing of President Yitzhak Navon left a deep void in the heart of the people of Israel. President Navon received a lot of love for people especially because he loved the people. Israeli society got to meet President Navon, not only physically but also through his philosophy, his words and his writings."