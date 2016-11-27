IsraelNationalNews.com

21:06
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16

Route 1 congested between Harel and Hemed Interchanges

Westbound traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway was congested between the Harel and Hemed Interchanges, Sunday evening, due to an accident.

Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



