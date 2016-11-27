Westbound traffic on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway was congested between the Harel and Hemed Interchanges, Sunday evening, due to an accident.
Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.
|
21:06
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16
Route 1 congested between Harel and Hemed Interchanges
