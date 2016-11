20:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Investigators rule fires in Haifa were arson Read more



A police and firefighting investigation reveals that the fires which threatened the Haifa the last few days were set deliberately and were nationally motivated. ► ◄ Last Briefs