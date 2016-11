20:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Watch: Thousands gather for Chabad conference Read more



4,000 Chabad emissaries gather in New York for their annual conference. The emissaries work to strengthen Jewish identity. ► ◄ Last Briefs