Chance of rain Tuesday No letup in the winds is expected through Thursday. Fair through Monday with a slight rise in temperatures to their seasonal average through Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of light rain. Wednesday will see a slight drop in temperature and isolated showers. At night the showers will get stronger in the north and along the Mediterranean coast, while stopping elsewhere. It will be hazy in the south through Thursday. There's a chance of local sandstorms in the south on Thursday, while the general picture is for occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the north. Additional cooling will bring temperatures below normal. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 18Celsius/64Fahrenheit; Haifa: 21C/69F;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 25/77; Golan Heights: 20/68;

Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva', Dead Sea, Eilat: 26/78



