Rivlin thanks Erdoğan for fire help

President Reuven Rivlin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sunday evening, for Turkey's help in fighting the fires currently plaguing Israel. Rivlin also asked Erdoğan's help in releasing Israelis and the bodies of soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza.

Erdoğan asked that the Muezzin Law be considered with sensitivity, as is appropriate with matters concerning freedom of speech and religion. Rivlin responded by saying Israel will continue to allow freedom of religion for all regardless of their religion.