18:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Binyamina-Hadera rail service resumes gradually Security officials gave Israel Railways permission to gradually resume service between Binyamina and Hadera, Sunday evening. The section of track had been closed to traffic due to a fire that broke out near the railroad in Pardes Hana.



