17:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Fires in northern Jerusalem A brush fire broke out, Sunday evening, next to French Hill in Jerusalem. Firefighters overcame the flames. A fire next to the nearby national police headquarters was also put out.



► ◄ Last Briefs