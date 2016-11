16:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Fire at Rishpon A fire broke out, Sunday afternoon, next to the Sharon-area moshav of Rishpon. Firefighters brought the fire under control in short order. Its cause was not immediately known.



