12:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Fire in Zichron Yaakov 4 firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in a storage house for eggs in Zichron Yaakov. Apparently, the fire has released fumes including asbestos.



