12:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Driver hits guard rail in Yokneam, condition moderate A truck hit a guard rail in Yokneam. The condition of the driver, a 47-year-old male, is moderate. He was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.



