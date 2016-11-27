MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) has proposed a new bill that seeks to set a minimum punishment for arsonists: 3-4 years imprisonment.
Further, the bill stipulates that the court can fine the arsonists as an extra deterrent.
Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16
Proposed bill sets minimum sentence for arsonists
MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) has proposed a new bill that seeks to set a minimum punishment for arsonists: 3-4 years imprisonment.
Further, the bill stipulates that the court can fine the arsonists as an extra deterrent.
