Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Proposed bill sets minimum sentence for arsonists MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) has proposed a new bill that seeks to set a minimum punishment for arsonists: 3-4 years imprisonment. Further, the bill stipulates that the court can fine the arsonists as an extra deterrent.



