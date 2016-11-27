IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16

Proposed bill sets minimum sentence for arsonists

MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) has proposed a new bill that seeks to set a minimum punishment for arsonists: 3-4 years imprisonment.

Further, the bill stipulates that the court can fine the arsonists as an extra deterrent.



