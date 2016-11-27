IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16

Fire in Oranit in Samaria

4 firefighting teams worked to extinguish a fire that erupted near the fence of the community of Oranit in Samaria.

Firefighters said that the incident is under control, and final extinguishing efforts are being made.



