4 firefighting teams worked to extinguish a fire that erupted near the fence of the community of Oranit in Samaria.
Firefighters said that the incident is under control, and final extinguishing efforts are being made.
09:50
News BriefsCheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16
Fire in Oranit in Samaria
