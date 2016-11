09:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Cheshvan 26, 5777 , 27/11/16 Bennett: This is an act of terror, we will win Read more



Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett visits Neve Tzuf, says for each home burned, several more will be built. ► ◄ Last Briefs