Mushir al-Masri, a Hamas lawmaker and one of the leaders of the terrorist group, announced on Saturday that Hamas has thousands of rockets capable of striking Tel Aviv and localities to the north of Tel Aviv.

Speaking at a rally held by Hamas in Gaza, Masri claimed that "any future war of the occupation against the Izz al-Din al-Qassam military wing of Hamas will result in the shelling of Tel Aviv and north of it."