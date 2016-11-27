PLO calls for boycott of 'settlements'

The PLO Executive Committee is calling for a boycott of “Israeli settlements” as part of a series of anti-Israel resolutions agreed upon during a meeting this past Thursday at the headquarters in Ramallah of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

In a statement released after the meeting, the PLO called for a total boycott of "Israel's colonial settlement", to “provide international protection for the Palestinian people in the state of occupied Palestine”, to apply the Fourth Geneva from 1949, to prosecute Israel for war crimes and convene an international peace conference with full powers to implement an independent State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967 with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.