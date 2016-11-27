Residents affected by fires to receive 2,500 shekels

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Saturday night held a joint emergency meeting in Haifa of the Finance Ministry, Prime Minister’s Office, the Haifa Municipality, the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry and the National Emergency Authority to assess the situation following the wave of fires that have hit Israel in the last week.

At the meeting it was decided that residents, in Haifa and elsewhere in Israel, who are not able to return to their homes which were extensively damaged in the fires, will receive an initial compensation from the state of 2,500 shekels per person. In other words, a family of four will receive 10,000 shekels in initial compensation intended for an adjustment period. Those who were affected by the fires must contact their local authority to receive the sum.