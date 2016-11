17:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5777 , 26/11/16 Cheshvan 25, 5777 , 26/11/16 Fire breaks out in Neve Tzuf A fire broke out in three different locations in the town of Neve Tzuf (Halamish) in Judea and Samaria on Saturday morning.







