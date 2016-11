Five men arrested in France for planning an attack in the Paris area were directed from the Islamic State (ISIS) group's heartland, a prosecutor said on Friday, according to AFP.

Over last weekend police had arrested seven men and seized weapons in raids in the cities of Strasbourg and Marseille.

