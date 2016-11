The American Supertanker plane arrived in Israel on Friday evening to help put out the fires that are raging across the country.

The Supertanker, the largest aerial firefighting aircraft in the world, is based on the Boeing 747 and is capable of carrying up to 19,600 gallons of retardant or water.

