21:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 Israel in international diplomacy and world opinion Israel's standing in the world. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs