Watch: Netanyahu meets firefighting air crews

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday toured the Hatzor Air Base where a majority of the firefighting planes that are going out to fight the fires that are raging across Israel are currently based.

The first foreign firefighting planes on Friday started helping with the wave of wildfires which have forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

