A Palestinian Arab armed with a knife on Friday afternoon tried to stab security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint, near Jerusalem.

Security forces reacted quickly and were able to kill the terrorist before he was able to carry out the attack.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)