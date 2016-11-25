IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
20:17
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16

The two tasks of Avraham

Torah Tidbits audio for Chayei Sara.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)



Last Briefs