Huge fire breaks out near Jerusalem

A huge fire which broke out on Friday afternoon in the Jerusalem Hills is threatening the community of Nataf, whose residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

The forest fire broke out at around 3:00 p.m. (Israel time) and quickly began to spread to Nataf. 30 firefighting crews and 20 firefighting planes were dispatched to the area.

