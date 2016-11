15:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 Fire breaks out near Kibbutz Ma'ale Hachamisha A forest fire broke out on Friday afternoon near Kibbutz Ma'ale Hachamisha. Firefighters and aircraft were rushed to the scene. Parts of the community of Nataf were evacuated.



