A senior Hamas official on Thursday welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s readiness to mediate between Hamas and Israel in order to establish a new prisoner exchange deal.

Speaking to Channel 2’s Ilana Dayan earlier this week, Erdogan said that the names of missing IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza, did not come up during reconciliation talks with Israel.