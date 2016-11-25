Canadian imam asks Allah to burn all of Israel

A Canadian imam expressed joy over the fires that have broken out throughout Israel over the last few days and prayed that Allah would burn all of Israel.

Mazin AbdulAdhim, a prominent imam of Iraqi descent in London, Ontario who is affiliated with the radical Hizb ut-Tahrir group, wrote on Facebook, “Aside from the interesting coincidence that all these fires spread wildly due to ‘unusually strong winds’ just as they are trying to ban the Athan [call to prayer] across the lands they occupy, what’s even more interesting is how this event further exposes their severe weakness and near-total dependency on foreign help, as they beg for foreign assistance and aid to save them.

“They don’t control the world. They can barely even control the tiny sliver of land that was given to them for free by the British after World War I,” wrote AbdulAdhim.