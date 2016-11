02:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 Cheshvan 24, 5777 , 25/11/16 40-year-old stabbed during fight in Hadera A 40-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Hadera on Thursday night, suffering moderate injuries. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital.



