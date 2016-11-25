Fire breaks out near Beit Meir and Shorashim

A fire broke out on Thursday night near the towns of Beit Meir and Shorashim, located near Jerusalem.
Residents are being evacuated from their homes in these communities due to fears that the fire could reach their homes.
