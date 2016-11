22:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Soldier who protected 200 American-Jewish POWs to be awarded Read more



An American POW who protected 200 American-Jewish POWs during World War II will be posthumously honored. ► ◄ Last Briefs