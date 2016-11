21:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Some schools in Haifa to close due to wildfires Read more



Kindergartens and schools in evacuated areas of Haifa will be closed tomorrow due to the wildfires affecting the city.