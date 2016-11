18:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Israeli scientists discover why diets fail - and a solution Read more



Weizmann Institute researchers investigated the phenomenon of post-diet weight gain, the"yo-yo effect" and discovered a possible cure. ► ◄ Last Briefs