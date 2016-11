18:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 IDF cancels troop leaves as fires rage on The IDF has temporarily barred all troop departures, preparing for the possibility that the army may be called upon to help combat the raging fires across the country.



