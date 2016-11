17:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 'Blaming fires on Arab arson is like anti-Semitic blood libels' Read more



Joint List head blasts claims anti-Israel arsonists behind spate of fires: 'That's like saying Jews poison wells'. ► ◄ Last Briefs