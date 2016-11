16:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Shin Bet investigates cause of wildfires Read more



Shin Bet security agency investigating possible acts of arson as terror which may be behind the spate of fires spreading around the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs