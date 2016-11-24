Police asked motorists to stay away from Haifa, Thursday afternoon.
Congested was reported on Highways 2 and 4. Police said those who were forced to travel north should do so on Route 6, continuing on Highways 22 and 70.
News Briefs
Motorists asked to stay away from Haifa
