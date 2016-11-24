14:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Motorists asked to stay away from Haifa Police asked motorists to stay away from Haifa, Thursday afternoon. Congested was reported on Highways 2 and 4. Police said those who were forced to travel north should do so on Route 6, continuing on Highways 22 and 70.



