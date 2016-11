14:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 200 soldiers diverted to firefighting efforts The Israel Defense Forces recruited 200 members of the Homefront Command to engage in firefighting efforts, Thursday afternoon. Preparations are being made to draft more reservists into the effort.



► ◄ Last Briefs