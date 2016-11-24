Shurat Hadin: Dismantle the ICC

President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner of the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center reacted Thursday to the Palestinian Authority claim at the International Criminal Court against Israel's security blockade at Gaza by saying, "It's outrageous and cynical that the Palestinians have filed complaints against Israel in the International Criminal Court. The Palestinians fired thousands of deadly rockets into Israeli civilian neighborhoods trying to murder innocent Jews, and now they run to the Hague pretending that they are victims of war crimes."

A statement by Darshan-Leitner continued, "This proves how dangerous and useless the International criminal court really is. Recently Russia and several African countries have announced that they are withdrawing their ICC membership because they saw how ineffective the court really is. The court, which is a another failed European initiative, should be dismantled." She noted, "They have done nothing to stop the genocide in Syria and Yemen but feel the urge to investigate Israel. They already have taken acts that violate the Oslo accords and other international agreements with their bias approach towards Israel."