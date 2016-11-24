Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan thanked Greek firefighters, shortly after their arrival in Israel, Thursday morning, to assist in the fight against the wave of fires affecting the country.
|
12:24
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16
Watch: Minister Erdan thanks Greek firefighters
Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan thanked Greek firefighters, shortly after their arrival in Israel, Thursday morning, to assist in the fight against the wave of fires affecting the country.
Last Briefs