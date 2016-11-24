11:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Turkey to send firefighting plane Turkey will be sending a big firefighting plane to Israel. The offer brings the number of planes committed to fighting the wave of fires around the country to ten from six countries. Four planes arrived on Thursday morning from Cyprus and Greece.



