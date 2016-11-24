Turkey will be sending a big firefighting plane to Israel.
The offer brings the number of planes committed to fighting the wave of fires around the country to ten from six countries. Four planes arrived on Thursday morning from Cyprus and Greece.
|
11:54
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16
Turkey to send firefighting plane
