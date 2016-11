Field commanders from Lebanese terror group Hezbollah have met for the first time with Russian officers in Aleppo, according to a Thursday-morning report by the Hezbollah-allied newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Last week's meeting was at the request of Moscow in light of a large Hezbollah presence in the embattled Syrian city. It's expected to lead to permanent channels of communication between the two supporters of Syrian President Bashar Al-Asad.