Four workers face a hearing for extension of their remand, Thursday morning in the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, on suspicion of involvement in a fire that broke out in the Judean Hills community of Nataf.
They were arrested on Wednesday.
|
09:00
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16
Remand hearing for Nataf arson suspects
