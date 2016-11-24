IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16

Anti-Reform graffiti in Raanana

Police are investigating the discovery of graffiti against Reform-movement leaders at the entrance to the reform synagogue on Haprachim Street in Raanana, Thursday morning.

A knife was also found at the scene.



