Police are investigating the discovery of graffiti against Reform-movement leaders at the entrance to the reform synagogue on Haprachim Street in Raanana, Thursday morning.
A knife was also found at the scene.
News BriefsCheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16
Anti-Reform graffiti in Raanana
